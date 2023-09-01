Leeds United’s Helder Costa is still expected to depart Elland Road this summer, even if no deal materialises on transfer deadline day.

The Portugal and Angola capped winger, who boasts Championship titles with both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds, has long since seen his future away from Elland Road.

Costa was sent out on loan in August 2021 to Valencia and then spent last season on loan with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad. Although he reported back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training, Costa was open with Daniel Farke that he wanted to leave and the Whites were similarly minded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costa has not yet secured a move away and might not today, but with the Saudi Pro League's transfer window running later than the one in which Leeds operate his departure is still anticipated.

FIFA list the Saudi Pro League transfer deadline day as Wednesday September 20, although the league's website itself says teams have until Thursday September 7 to sign players.