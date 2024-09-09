Leeds United man's 'urgent' text message from international bench after injury worry

Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto was caught using his phone in the middle of an Italy U21s match

Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto’s use of his phone from the Italy Under 21s bench has been explained after criticism from sections of his nation’s press.

The youngster was replaced at half-time of a 7-0 thrashing of San Marino on Thursday night as he continues to try and break back into the senior national set-up. Gnonto, who already has 13 full caps for Italy, wore the captain’s armband for the Under 21s in the first of their September games. He came in for some rough treatment during the first half but boss

Maurizio Viscidi took him off more out of concern for his disciplinary status than his physical well being.

Leeds United made contact with their 20-year-old during the break and he was spotted on his phone, leading to some chiding on social media and in Corriere dello Sport. Viscidi has admitted Gnonto could have picked a better time for his reply but defended his skipper. “Willy was substituted at half-time because we were leading and he was on a yellow card, so is too important for us to risk missing him against Norway,” he said.

“In going back from the locker room to the bench, he received an alarmed message from his club asking why he had been substituted. He couldn’t send the message while walking, as it is a long walk to the bench, so once he got there, he wanted to reassure the club that it was not a fitness issue. Perhaps he got the timing of it wrong, but at the same time it was a gesture of respect towards his club that needed reassuring.”

Gnonto and Italy Under 21s face Norway on Tuesday night before he returns to club action and Leeds' Saturday date with fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley. The winger signed a new four-year deal at Elland Road at the end of the transfer window.