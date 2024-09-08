Leeds United’s exciting young talent is making waves on the international scene as well.

Mateo Joseph put his match-winning goal for Spain Under-21s down to being alert in dangerous areas after taking his excellent Leeds United form into the September international break.

Joseph was named as a substitute for his nation’s European Championship qualifier against Scotland on Friday evening, but came off the bench to make an instant impact at Tynecastle Park. The 20-year-old was introduced on 66 minutes with the clash level at 1-1, before making it 2-1 less than three minutes later with a clinical finish.

The Leeds frontman spotted an opportunity as his Spanish teammates worked the ball down the right, bursting across a couple of defenders towards the near post and latching onto Hugo Novoa’s cross before a clinical low finish past the Scottish goalkeeper. Spain went on to win 2-1 with Joseph the match-winner, scoring his second goal in as many appearances after netting an 88th-minute winner against Belgium in March.

"We are always prepared there on the bench, as was also demonstrated in the match against Belgium,” Joseph told Rfef.es after his decisive strike. “The goal was very important, the three points were very important and I am very happy for the team because we deserve it after all the hard work.

"You always have to be alert in the area, especially when there are so many defenders. A very good cross from Hugo [Novoa] and thank God I was able to put it in."

Friday’s effort sees Joseph continue an excellent start to what could be a breakout season for the young striker, who has started every league game for Leeds after an impressive pre-season. The youngster was initially the only natural option with Patrick Bamford injured, but the latter is fit again and being kept out by an in-form teammate.

After a chaotic opening-weekend draw against Portsmouth and a 0-0 stalemate at West Brom in which he was starved of service, Joseph has excelled with two assured performances in 2-0 wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City. The latter saw him open the scoring with a similar near-post run and instinctive finish, that time getting on the end of Manor Solomon’s drilled cross.

Spain Under-21s face Hungary in their second Euro qualifier of the September break on Tuesday evening, and Joseph might hope for a first start at the Széktói Stadion. He will then return to West Yorkshire and hope to cement his place in the Leeds team further with another strong performance at home to Burnley next weekend.