Leeds United were dealt an injury blow ahead of their win over Watford after Daniel Farke revealed on Friday Willy Gnonto had injured his lateral ankle ligament.

The problem was sustained 20 minutes into the midweek draw at Hull City with Gnonto forced from the field in East Yorkshire. After Saturday’s win over Hull City, Farke confirmed the Italian would need surgery before he was able to return to action.

He is expected to be out until the next international break which takes place in mid-October. Providing an update on Gnonto, Farke said on Saturday: “He’s done his ligament. He also needs a little surgery but not because of the ligament but because there’s so little bone that has to be cleaned, so he will be out I guess until the next international break.

“It’s obviously a blow for us but it happens in football, injuries happen and we hope to have him back as quick as possible.”

Farke was unable to provide an exact timescale for Gnonto’s return but the player looks set to miss the next three games - at least. Leeds travel to Southampton on Saturday for a 12.30pm kick off before hosting QPR at Elland Road on Wednesday, October 4. They are back at home a few days later with Bristol City the visitors on Saturday, October 7.

Then comes the October international break with Leeds travelling to Norwich City on Saturday, October 21 and finishing the month with a trip to Stoke City and then a home game with Huddersfield Town.

Gnonto has so far made five Championship appearances for Leeds, scoring one goal. Farke does have plenty of cover in forward positions as highlighted by Saturday’s win over Watford.