The latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours following Saturday’s win over Watford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are enjoying life under Daniel Farke after a dominant 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday afternoon moved them into the Championship’s top six.

The Whites have won three of their last five league games, drawing the other two. They have kept four consecutive clean sheets and were deserving winners against the Hornets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are now on 13 points from eight games, which puts them sixth on the table on goal difference. They are one of four sides from fifth-placed Sunderland down to Norwich City in eighth who have 13 points so far.

Up next is a trip to Southampton who have suffered a huge dip in form in recent weeks. The transfer window may be shut but that has not stopped the rumour mill from churning, with the latest Leeds transfer news rounded up below.

Crystal Palace ‘interested’ in Gray

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are interested in pursuing a deal for Leeds midfielder Archie Gray, per a report from Alan Nixon.

Gray, who only turned 17 in March, is enjoying a breakthrough season at Elland Road. He has started seven of the club’s eight Championship games, coming off the bench during the 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road running until the summer of 2025 in March. It was the maximum contract length Leeds could offer the player due to his age, with the Whites able to offer him a further extension once he turns 18 in March.

Lumley trained at Leeds before Southampton move

Southampton goalkeeper Joe Lumley trained with Leeds United before signing a one-year deal at St Mary’s, The Athletic has revealed.

The 28-year-old joined the Saints last month following his release from Middlesbrough. However, it has been said he briefly trained with Leeds during the summer while still a free agent.