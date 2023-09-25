Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Four Leeds United stars in Championship Team of the Week alongside Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle & Preston North End men - gallery

Leeds United are hitting their stride under Daniel Farke

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST

After picking up just two points from their first three Championship games, Leeds United are hitting their stride under Daniel Farke.

The Whites claimed a dominant win over Watford on Saturday afternoon thanks to second-half goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony secured all three points following some impressive goalkeeping to deny the hosts in the first half.

Using player ratings from statistics website WhoScored, we have put together the best XI from the weekend’s Championship fixtures with four Leeds United players making the cut.

There is also representation from Birmingham City, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City & Preston North End. Take a look...

The Birmingham goalkeeper made four saves as he preserved his clean sheet and earned his side a point in a 0-0 draw with QPR on Friday night.

1. GK: John Ruddy (Birmingham City) - 8

The Birmingham goalkeeper made four saves as he preserved his clean sheet and earned his side a point in a 0-0 draw with QPR on Friday night.

Played a key role as the Bluebirds won 1-0 at Sunderland on Sunday. Made six tackles, three interceptions and two clearances to help keep a vital clean sheet.

2. DEF: Perry Ng (Cardiff City) - 7.8

Played a key role as the Bluebirds won 1-0 at Sunderland on Sunday. Made six tackles, three interceptions and two clearances to help keep a vital clean sheet.

Produced a strong display at the back as Preston continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-1 draw at Rotherham. Scored the equaliser and won 13 aerial duels while making seven clearances.

3. DEF: Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) - 8.7

Produced a strong display at the back as Preston continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-1 draw at Rotherham. Scored the equaliser and won 13 aerial duels while making seven clearances.

Made his first start since the opening-day draw with Cardiff and stepped up at the back. Won four aerial duels and made four clearances, alongside two interceptions.

4. DEF: Liam Cooper (Leeds United) - 7.7

Made his first start since the opening-day draw with Cardiff and stepped up at the back. Won four aerial duels and made four clearances, alongside two interceptions.

