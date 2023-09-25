After picking up just two points from their first three Championship games, Leeds United are hitting their stride under Daniel Farke.

The Whites claimed a dominant win over Watford on Saturday afternoon thanks to second-half goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony secured all three points following some impressive goalkeeping to deny the hosts in the first half.

Using player ratings from statistics website WhoScored, we have put together the best XI from the weekend’s Championship fixtures with four Leeds United players making the cut.

There is also representation from Birmingham City, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City & Preston North End. Take a look...

GK: John Ruddy (Birmingham City) - 8 The Birmingham goalkeeper made four saves as he preserved his clean sheet and earned his side a point in a 0-0 draw with QPR on Friday night.

DEF: Perry Ng (Cardiff City) - 7.8 Played a key role as the Bluebirds won 1-0 at Sunderland on Sunday. Made six tackles, three interceptions and two clearances to help keep a vital clean sheet.

DEF: Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) - 8.7 Produced a strong display at the back as Preston continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-1 draw at Rotherham. Scored the equaliser and won 13 aerial duels while making seven clearances.