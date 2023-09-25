Four Leeds United stars in Championship Team of the Week alongside Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle & Preston North End men - gallery
Leeds United are hitting their stride under Daniel Farke
After picking up just two points from their first three Championship games, Leeds United are hitting their stride under Daniel Farke.
The Whites claimed a dominant win over Watford on Saturday afternoon thanks to second-half goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony secured all three points following some impressive goalkeeping to deny the hosts in the first half.
Using player ratings from statistics website WhoScored, we have put together the best XI from the weekend’s Championship fixtures with four Leeds United players making the cut.
There is also representation from Birmingham City, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City & Preston North End. Take a look...