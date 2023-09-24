1 . Patrick Bamford (hamstring)

Expected return date: September/next week. What Farke has said: "Because he was out for eight weeks and is just back in team training for more or less six days, we will still be careful with him. I think this week was also not the easiest week because we trained more or less with just small groups because we had to differ between the players with lots of loads and the players who were not much involved on the pitch I think the next week will be quite beneficial because we have time on the training pitch and I expect him to be back in the mix for next week. Obviously he needs game time to be there in his best rhythm." Photo: Naomi Baker