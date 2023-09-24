Leeds United are into the Championship’s top six – and Whites manager Daniel Farke still has half a team of players missing.
Farke made four changes to his side for Saturday’s hosting of Watford as Sam Byram, captain Liam Cooper, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville all came into the side. Two of those changes were enforced but Farke is heading for a big but very welcome headache if and when he has everybody back at the same time.
Here, we run through the Whites players that are currently out, what has been said about their absences and ultimately when they are expected back. Leeds, who now sit sixth, will return to action next Saturday lunchtime with a showdown against Southampton at St Mary’s.
1. Patrick Bamford (hamstring)
Expected return date: September/next week.
What Farke has said: "Because he was out for eight weeks and is just back in team training for more or less six days, we will still be careful with him. I think this week was also not the easiest week because we trained more or less with just small groups because we had to differ between the players with lots of loads and the players who were not much involved on the pitch I think the next week will be quite beneficial because we have time on the training pitch and I expect him to be back in the mix for next week. Obviously he needs game time to be there in his best rhythm." Photo: Naomi Baker
2. Junior Firpo (hip)
Expected return date: September.
What Farke has said (before Millwall away): "He trained with us last week but it's quite normal that after being out for such a long time sometimes there is a reaction with the body and he has some problems with this hip. In the last days it was just possible for individual training for him so he will definitely miss the game at Millwall and that's more or less it." Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
3. Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture)
Expected return date: Unknown (but back in training) - possibly October.
What Farke has said: "To be honest, it will be a while until he's really available as he was out for such a long time. You normally have this rule where you have to be back in training and back to top fitness as long as you were out. I hope it won't last that long if but it will definitely be a few weeks until he’s really fully in my plans and also available but it's a pretty important step and I'm glad." Photo: Alex Davidson
4. Willy Gnonto (ankle)
Expected return date: October/November.
What Farke has said: "He's done his ligament. He also needs a little surgery but not because of the ligament but because there's so little bone that has to be cleaned, so he will be out I guess until the next international break. It's obviously a blow for us but it happens in football, injuries happen and we hope to have him back as quick as possible." Photo: George Wood