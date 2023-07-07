Leeds United are set to lose a number of players this summer as they reshape their squad to suit the Championship.

The Whites will want to compete for promotion back to the Premier League under two-time promotion winner Daniel Farke, but many of their top players - and indeed top earners - are going to want to avoid playing in the second tier. Leeds will also have to balance the books after suffering relegation, although that process may be made easier by the ongoing takeover.

Still, players will be leaving ahead of the new season, and one player being heavily linked with an exit is Wilfried Gnonto. Here we round up all the latest surrounding the Italian’s possible exit.

Vigorelli told Calciomercato’s TVPlay

Gnonto’s agent Claudio Vigorelli has already spoken out on his client’s future, telling Calcio Mercato last month: “I say that we are focused on the national team and the European championship.

“Then we have to talk to Leeds and we’ll see, but I think there will be options. The Premier League experience has been fantastic for him and I think he wants to continue in that direction. But right now, the focus is on the national team.”

Gnonto may benefit from a move back to Italy, but it seems certain he will be playing in a top division somewhere.

Villa, Inter and Everton

Aston Villa are said to be one of the main candidates to land Gnonto this summer, reportedly making an approach worth around £21million, which would see Leeds bring in more than £16million of profit.

Inter Milan are also being linked with a move, but it seems the Champions League finalists will have to offload Joaquin Correa before they can make a move for another winger in Gnonto. Inter may hold an advantage in that they can offer Gnonto a move to his home country, but the requirement of them having to sell a player first may see them slip behind in the race.

Elsewhere, Everton are credited with an interest by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who says Gnonto may prefer a move back to the Premier League.

Gnonto’s situation

Currently, Gnonto is on holiday after competing at the under-21s European Championships with Italy.

The forward is due to link up with Leeds for pre-season, as things stand, later this month, but if a deal is agreed before then, things could change. Having only joined Leeds on a deal worth around £4million in September of last year, the 19-year-old is under contract until 2027.