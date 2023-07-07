Forshaw officially ended his association with Leeds on June 30 this year but was extended an invitation to join pre-season training with the squad as of July 2. Thus far, the experienced midfielder is yet to take Leeds up on their offer and has been spending some time off with his family, according to the 31-year-old’s social media posts.

In addition to their pre-season invite, Leeds have tabled a contract offer which reflects the ex-Brentford man’s anticipated level of importance and likely involvement for the coming season, which the player is mulling over.

Forshaw missed close to two years under previous head coach Marcelo Bielsa with a succession of injuries. A complex hip injury threatened to rob him of the opportunity to represent Leeds in the Premier League but after a lengthy rehabilitation ordeal, Forshaw was able to return to the field and play a part as United survived relegation in 2021/22.

Last season, Forshaw made 12 Premier League appearances, as well as one outing in the Carabao Cup. The midfielder was absent for the majority of the campaign but eventually returned to play a prominent role in Leeds’ last five fixtures, four of which were under Sam Allardyce.

A decision was taken following relegation that Forshaw’s existing deal would not be extended, however the club appeared intent on offering the 31-year-old a new contract which would reflect his importance to the squad.

Should Forshaw accept Leeds' new offer he would have to fight it out for a place in a midfield that could bear an entirely fresh look if Tyler Adams departs in the transfer window.

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth said: “Forshaw, as people will have seen, hasn’t been pictured in pre-season. We expect that he may well still sign for Leeds.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw acknowledges the fans after being relegated to the Sky Bet Championship (Pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

"There’s been talks about that, but we don’t know if he’ll take what’s been talked about or if maybe’s he’s going to go elsewhere.