Wilfred Gnonto latest as Aston Villa ‘make their move’ and Man Utd icon wants one time Leeds United target

The latest Leeds United transfer news with Daniel Farke beginning his tenure as head coach at Elland Road ahead of the 2023/24 EFL Championship season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST

Leeds United are now one month away from kicking off their 2023/24 EFL Championship season as Cardiff City visit Elland Road for the opening game of the campaign.

With Daniel Fark now in charge of the Yorkshire club, supporters will be hoping the Whites can start making use of the summer transfer window and bringing in some new players. However, much of the focus continues to be on current stars who are being linked with moves away and one of those men is Wilfred Gnonto who Premier League sides Aston Villa and Everton are reportedly pursuing.

Meanwhile, a former Leeds United transfer target is apparently wanted by newly-promoted Sheffield United but a Manchester United icon is very keen to keep a hold of him after impressing last season. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Thursday, July 6:

Aston Villa ‘make their move’ for Leeds United star Wilfred Gnonto

The future of Wilfred Gnonto is one of the biggest ongoing stories surrounding Leeds United at the moment with the Italian international expected to leave the Whites following their relegation to the EFL Championship. Among the clubs who have been linked with the forward are Aston Villa and Everton.

Per a report from Football Insider, both clubs have ‘registered their interest’ with Leeds about a potential deal for the 19-year old who arrived in Yorkshire for just £4 million in 2022. HE is under contract until 2027 so United will be hoping to command a significant transfer fee if they decide to sell.

Man Utd icon ‘trying everything’ to keep former Leeds United target amid Sheffield United interest

The Mirror have reported that Sheffield United are interested in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien who was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United last year before ending up at the City Ground. He was unable to find regular first team football at the Premier League club and moved on loan to MLS side DC United - who are managed by Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney.

The DC boss has spoken about his desire to keep a hold of the former Huddersfield Town man, saying : “We’re still in conversations. It’s a difficult situation because it’s not in our hands. We’re trying everything we can to try to keep him.”

