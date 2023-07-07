The Young Lions have made it to the final of the tournament for the first time since 2009 after defeating Israel 3-0 in the semis.

England are yet to concede a goal at this summer’s competition which sees them eyeing a first Under-21 Euro triumph for nearly 40 years.

Head coach Lee Carsley boasts a squad which includes several Premier League names such as Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) and Levi Colwill (Chelsea) and as a result of reaching the tournament’s finale, British broadcaster Channel 4 has confirmed the match against Spain will be shown live on free-to-air television this Saturday.

England's Charlie Cresswell during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England U21. (Pic: Simon Marper/PA Wire)

Cresswell has only appeared once for England at the finals, earning a clean sheet over 90 minutes against Czech Republic in the Young Lions’ final group game, but featured prominently during qualification.

England’s last victory at this competition came in 1984 when they were crowned back-to-back winners, however success has eluded them ever since, including over the past five editions in which they have failed to progress from the group stage four times.

Therefore, Cresswell and his teammates’ achievements at this summer’s Euros represents a significant change from previous tournaments.

The game against Spain will be played at 5pm BST this Saturday July 8, while England have been named slight favourites by several bookmakers.

Channel 4's Chief Content Officer lan Katz said in a press release on Friday: "Channel 4 has brought a number of historic sporting moments to a free to air audience in recent years and we're delighted that the nation will be able to watch England's Under-21s as they attempt to make their own bit of history against Spain on Saturday.

"The Young Lions final will be part of a bumper weekend of sport on Channel 4 with live coverage of qualifying for the British GP earlier on Saturday and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday."