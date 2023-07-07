Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Leeds United youngster's major international final to be broadcast on free-to-air TV channel

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is among the England Under-21 squad currently competing at the European Championships in Romania and Georgia.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST- 2 min read

The Young Lions have made it to the final of the tournament for the first time since 2009 after defeating Israel 3-0 in the semis.

England are yet to concede a goal at this summer’s competition which sees them eyeing a first Under-21 Euro triumph for nearly 40 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head coach Lee Carsley boasts a squad which includes several Premier League names such as Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) and Levi Colwill (Chelsea) and as a result of reaching the tournament’s finale, British broadcaster Channel 4 has confirmed the match against Spain will be shown live on free-to-air television this Saturday.

England's Charlie Cresswell during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England U21. (Pic: Simon Marper/PA Wire)England's Charlie Cresswell during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England U21. (Pic: Simon Marper/PA Wire)
England's Charlie Cresswell during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England U21. (Pic: Simon Marper/PA Wire)

Cresswell has only appeared once for England at the finals, earning a clean sheet over 90 minutes against Czech Republic in the Young Lions’ final group game, but featured prominently during qualification.

England’s last victory at this competition came in 1984 when they were crowned back-to-back winners, however success has eluded them ever since, including over the past five editions in which they have failed to progress from the group stage four times.

Therefore, Cresswell and his teammates’ achievements at this summer’s Euros represents a significant change from previous tournaments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The game against Spain will be played at 5pm BST this Saturday July 8, while England have been named slight favourites by several bookmakers.

Channel 4's Chief Content Officer lan Katz said in a press release on Friday: "Channel 4 has brought a number of historic sporting moments to a free to air audience in recent years and we're delighted that the nation will be able to watch England's Under-21s as they attempt to make their own bit of history against Spain on Saturday.

"The Young Lions final will be part of a bumper weekend of sport on Channel 4 with live coverage of qualifying for the British GP earlier on Saturday and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday."

Spain have been Under-21 Euro champions in three of the last seven tournaments, including most recently in 2019 when Leeds pair Marc Roca and Junior Firpo were among the squad.

Related topics:Charlie CresswellChannel 4SpainIsrael