Ghana star issues ‘bad’ verdict on Leeds United and Southampton links as Whites ‘open’ to £40m sale
The latest transfer news from Elland Road as Leeds United are told why one summer target would not consider a move to Elland Road.
Leeds United transfer target Joseph Paintsil has revealed he opted against a summer move to Elland Road.
The Ghana international was said to be the subject of £8m bids from the Whites and Championship rivals Southampton during the summer transfer window after he scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists in 39 appearances for Belgian side Genk last season.
Paintsil delivered a withering verdict on both Championship clubs and revealed he would not consider a move to either following their relegation from the Premier League.
“I’m still here,” he told Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.
“There were many rumours, many possibilities. When my agent said that I could go to Southampton and Leeds United, it quickly became clear to me that I did not want to leave Genk for those clubs.
“Look, every player has certain expectations. My dream is to one day play in the Premier League. Or at least in a top five European league. I don’t want to say that Southampton and Leeds are bad teams, but they couldn’t convince me. After my performances, I expected more last season.”
Whites open to £40m January sale
Leeds United reportedly remain open to selling goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
Football Insider have revealed the presence of summer signing Karl Darlow means the Whites are ‘relaxed’ over the possible sale of Meslier during the January transfer window after failing to receive a ‘suitable offer’ during the summer.
Meslier has started all of the Whites’ Championship fixtures so far this season as Darlow has only been handed a chance to impress in Carabao Cup ties against Shrewsbury and Salford City.
However, the report has stated the former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest keeper was brought in to be Daniel Farke’s first choice stopper and are open to allowing Meslier to depart if their £40m valuation of the Frenchman is met.