Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has aimed a bizarre press conference rant in the direction of former Leeds United player Carlton Palmer.

Chansiri used the unveiling of new boss Xisco Muñoz to hit back at criticism from Palmer over the surprise departure of Darren Moore last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After guiding the Owls to promotion via the League One play-offs, Moore parted ways with the club with it later revealed his departure was a result of a disagreement over a new contract and salary.

Former Watford boss Munoz was named as the new Owls manager on Tuesday, joining Daniel Farke as one of the newly-appointed Championship bosses ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Chansiri used Munoz's unveiling on Wednesday to launch into a tirade against Palmer for the former player's criticism on social media.

He said: "Carlton Palmer tried to come out to say something, I don't understand how you say you love this club but you always try to damage it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, I think when we do well - I have never seen him come out. When we start to do bad, you say bad things because you know the fans are going to come out with you and attack me.

"For me, he just wants to get attention. Maybe nobody thinks about him and trying to get intention is more important. I think we have a problem with mentality. Don't hide behind social media, I am here, I am open."

Palmer started his career with West Brom in 1984 before signing for the Owls five years later. He left South Yorkshire for Leeds in 1994 and went on to have spells at the likes of Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Coventry City after leaving Elland Road in 1997.