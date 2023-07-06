Leeds United are now embarking on a new era after finally finding a new boss to lead them in the Championship. After an exhaustive search, the Whites decided upon two-time promotion winner Daniel Farke, who will take charge immediately to ensure there is no wasted time this pre-season.

It’s set to be an interesting few weeks at Elland Road, with plenty of exits and incomings expected ahead of the new Championship season, which kicks off in early August. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Kerkez blow

Leeds look set to miss out on reported defensive target Milos Kerkez. The Whites are said to have been interested in the AZ Alkmaar star, but they now look set to miss out to Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, according to The Mail.

Leeds and Leicester were said to be interested, but Premier League football ultimately trumps the Championship when it comes to convincing new players, and it looks like the Cherries will win the race. The 18-year-old left-back is said to have entered talks with Bournemouth ahead of completing a move.

Koch exit

Leeds defender Robin Koch is close to completing a one-year loan move to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, according to reports in Germany. The German has just one year remaining on his deal at Elland Road, and looks like he has played his last game for the Whites, providing his loan to Frankfurt is finalised.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany reports the final contract details will be clarified on Wednesday after the defender rejected the chance to join Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with the defender but those reports are believed to be wide of the mark. West Ham were also said to be interested but Koch reportedly preferred a return to Germany.

Farke talks Norwich

If new Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has a Premier League case to make then it makes sense that he would join a club that has one too. Although the short-term has been very much at the forefront of minds at Leeds United this summer as they prepare for what 49ers Enterprises insist will be an aggressive bid for promotion, the future played a significant part in discussions with Farke ahead of his appointment.

Farke is as close as you can find to a second tier escapology specialist, having twice led Norwich City into the Premier League with points tallies - 94 and 97 in the 2018/19 and 2021/21seasons respectively - that the Elland Road decision makers found difficult to ignore.

Speaking about his time at Norwich, Farke has said: “With Norwich, let’s be honest, I had one go a few years ago, with all respect I loved my players and I loved the club and Norwich will always be a big, big part of my CV and my history and we had amazing players who gave everything for the club, but if we’re really honest, it was not a Premier League side. It was a season that was interrupted by Corona.

“We had after 29 game-days 21 points. It was never enough to be there in order to retain Premier League status. But it was more a miracle that we had already 21 points with this group of players. So I still want to be respectful, it was great. We had some great games but we were never prepared for Premier League level.

