Leeds United are preparing to travel to Old Trafford tomorrow as the Whites and Manchester United face a Premier League double-header this week. The pair were supposed to meet back in September but the game was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The circumstances of their meeting this weekend will be far removed from what could have been back in September as managerless Leeds prepare to take on a side who are currently enjoying a revival in form and sitting third in the league.

Following the Whites’ 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch was sacked and the Elland Road side will now have Chris Armas, Michael Skubala and Paco Gullardo in the dugout on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have won three of their last five fixtures, including their most recent against Crystal Palace, which they won 2-1, despite going down to ten men after 70 minutes.

As the two rivals prepare to meet mid-week, here is all you need to know ahead of the fixture…

When is Manchester United vs Leeds?

The two sides will meet tomorrow, Wednesday 8 February 2023, and the match will kick-off at 8pm GMT. Manchester United’s Old Trafford will host the Premier League fixture and both the Red Devils’ and Leeds’ websites have indicated the match is sold out.

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 as their return to form continues

Why is Manchester United vs Leeds not on TV?

This upcoming match will not be available to watch on TV as it is a postponed fixture and the original fixture had not been scheduled to be shown. If a game that is not chosen for broadcast is postponed, the postponed fixture will also not be available to watch.

However, there will be commentary available for the match with talkSPORT offering live coverage on Wednesday through talkSPORT 1 and talkSPORT 2.

MUTV will also be another source of commentary with the regular pre-match show set to begin at 6.55pm and radio coverage available throughout the 90-minute clash.

Past meetings

The two sides have met 111 times in total with Manchester United coming out on top on 49 occasions. Their most recent meet came in February 2022 when the Red Devils beat Leeds 4-2 and Leeds last won a fixture against their old rivals in a 2010 FA Cup fixture.

Team news

Ten Hag will be without Brazilian star Casemiro after he was seen putting his hands on Will Hughes’ throat during a mass brawl between the Red Devils and Crystal Palace. He will serve the first of a three-match ban this Wednesday. The Dutch manager will also still be without Scott McTominay; Anthony Martial; Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen as they remained sidelined while Diogo Dalot is back in contention, hoping to push his way in front of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.