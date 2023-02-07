The Dutchman threw his support behind the departing Leeds coach, stating that things do not always improve under a new regime when clubs decide to change managers. Ten Hag added that he does not ‘believe’ in sackings after Leeds parted company with Marsch on Monday afternoon. The two sides are primed to face each other at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, meeting for the first time this season after their initial fixture in September was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"[I have] Always said if a manager gets sacked, in general I don’t believe in it. Let managers do their work,” Ten Hag said on Tuesday. “The pressure is high with decision makers in football clubs but if you see the stats, mostly it doesn’t work out so well,” he added.

Former AFC Ajax, Utrecht and Bayern Munich II boss Ten Hag took a strong position on the Leeds United board’s latest decision, in what can be interpreted as a relegation warning considering the Whites’ current position in the league table.

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag leaves has shown support for exiting Leeds boss Jesse Marsch (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds are 17th – albeit with a game in hand – relying on a favourable goal difference over 18th place Everton to keep them out of the relegation zone.