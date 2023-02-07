Skubala, who joins recently-appointed Chris Armas and development coach Paco Gallardo in the caretaker group for Leeds first game since the sacking of head coach Jesse Marsch, says there are a few potential injury issues after the defeat at Nottingham Forest but revealed no details in his first press conference.

"We’ve got a few bumps and bruises but I don’t really want to give that away at the minute until I know how we’re looking after training,” he said.

Leeds will definitely be without top goalscorer Rodrigo for around two months due to an ankle injury he sustained as a second half substitute at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup. The Spaniard required surgery following a challenge he sustained in the victory and is a huge miss for the Whites given goalscoring form that has produced 12 in 22 games this season. Patrick Bamford recovered from the latest in a series of injury set-backs just in time to take over up front. Sunday’s game at Nottingham Forest was the 29-year-old’s first Premier League start since October 20. Leeds also have January signing Georginio Rutter as an option for the centre forward role. The £28m club record transfer came off the bench to replace Bamford at the City Ground but was given no service to speak of in his cameo.

Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture] is the club’s longest-term absentee, missing from action since late last season through a severe injury picked up against Manchester City and the subsequent surgeries he has needed since. And Adam Forshaw has missed the last quartet of Premier League games since an injection for a hip problem. The midfielder has played just 157 minutes of top flight football this season. Youngsters Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins are also working their way back from ankle issues.

Centre-half Robin Koch will be available once again after serving a one-game suspension at Nottingham Forest having picked up five yellow cards before the cut-off.

