Michael Skubala is the longest-serving member of the coaching trio that will prepare the team for Wednesday night’s visit to Old Trafford. The Under-21s head coach has been with the club since last summer and currently works with the development squad in Premier League 2 Division 2. Skubala stood in for Mark Jackson during a number of first-team games, following his departure in December, taking his position on the bench alongside Marsch before Chris Armas’ recent appointment.

Assistant head coach Armas has elected to remain at Leeds having only arrived at the club two weeks ago. The American is a former teammate, assistant and close confidante of Marsch’s but has sought to stay at Elland Road despite the 49-year-old’s departure on Monday afternoon.