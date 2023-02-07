Leeds United press conference live: Michael Skubala faces media amid Jesse Marsch sacking decision
Follow live updates of Leeds United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Manchester United.
Leeds United’s first press conference since the sacking of Jesse Marsch takes place today, and you can follow it live right here.
The Whites decided to move on from Marsch after 11 months on Monday, less than 24 hours after a potentially costly defeat to Nottingham Forest. The search for a new manager has now begun, but in the meantime, under-21s boss Michael Skubala will take charge with back-to-back games against Manchester United this week, the first of which takes place on Wednesday night.
Skubala will face the media this afternoon as he dives in at the deep end, and you can follow live updates of the press conference below.
Leeds United pre-Man Utd press conference
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Leeds United’s pre-Man Utd press conference.
Michael Skubala is the interim man in charge of the Whites, and he will be facing the media this afternoon, at noon, to be specific.
Michael Skubala is the longest-serving member of the coaching trio that will prepare the team for Wednesday night’s visit to Old Trafford. The Under-21s head coach has been with the club since last summer and currently works with the development squad in Premier League 2 Division 2. Skubala stood in for Mark Jackson during a number of first-team games, following his departure in December, taking his position on the bench alongside Marsch before Chris Armas’ recent appointment.
Assistant head coach Armas has elected to remain at Leeds having only arrived at the club two weeks ago. The American is a former teammate, assistant and close confidante of Marsch’s but has sought to stay at Elland Road despite the 49-year-old’s departure on Monday afternoon.
Francisco ‘Paco’ Gallardo is a former Sevilla player and youth team coach who has taken charge of the juvenile setup at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as well as the Andalusian club’s ‘C’ and ‘B’ teams before joining Leeds United late last year.