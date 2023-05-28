Leeds United were dealt a 4-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to end their three-year stay in the Premier League. Despite Sam Allardyce’s expertise, he was unable to save the Whites from relegation and they will play in thr Championship next season.

Big Sam joined the club on a temporary deal to replace Javi Gracia in their desperate time of need but now it must be decided who will spearhead the team in this next chapter. Leeds will need to go back to the drawing board this summer to assess their options for a new manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Whites prepare for another spell in the Championship, here are the latest names linked with the managerial job and their respective bookmakers odds.

Who will be the new Leeds United manager?

Big Sam has been listed as the favourite to take on the permanent managerial role at Leeds. At 11/4, Allardyce is way out in front, which makes sense seeing as he is currently working with the club and could decide to stay a little longer, especially if the Whites are relegated.

The second favourite is Brendan Rodgers, who has been without a club since he was let go by fellow relegation candidates Leicester City last month. The Foxes are currently level on points in the bottom three with Leeds but are ahead on goal difference. Rodgers has been tipped at 7/1 to take over at Elland Road ahead of the new season.

Former Leeds U23s coach and current West Brom manager Carlos Corberan is third on the list at 10/1. The Spaniard spent three years with the Whites in his previous role. Just behind him is Graham Potter at 11/1, who left Brighton earlier this season to join Chelsea but ended up being shown the door after a poor run of form at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ralph Hasenhuttl, another manager recently dismissed of his role in the Premier League, comes in at 14/1 to become the new Leeds boss. He left Southampton along with assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler back in November.