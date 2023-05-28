Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United potential owner wealth with 49ers vs Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle - gallery

Leeds United have one more game of the Premier League season to get through as they look to survive

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 28th May 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 13:22 BST

The reported takeover of Leeds United continues to bubble away behind the scenes as the club battles to secure their Premier League status on the pitch under Sam Allardyce. Andrea Radrizzani remains the majority shareholder at Elland Road but the 49ers Enterprises are reportedly looking to up their investment.

They are the group behind the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers. The Whites head into the final game of the season needing a win and other results to go their way in order to stay up. In the meantime, here is a look at their prospective owners net worths compared to current league rivals....

Net worth: £24.5 million

1. Brenford - Matthew Benham

Net worth: £506 million

2. Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis

Net worth: £1.06 billion

3. Brighton - Tony Bloom

Net worth: £1.06 billion

4. Southampton - Dragan Solak & Katharina Liebherr

