It is the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season and Leeds United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road looking to secure survival.

Sam Allardyce’s side do not have their fate in their own hands with Everton and Leicester City both able to relegate them by winning their respective matches. However, they have a chance if those results go their way as they look to avoid dropping down to the EFL Championship.

One factor that has had an impact not just on Leeds’ season but for all 20 Premier League clubs is VAR. The video assistant referee has been ever present across the league this campaign and has gotten involved often in controversial circumstances - but how have those decisions impacted the league table?

Here is how the 2022/23 Premier League table would look today if VAR had not been used:

Manchester City - 93 points (+4) Arsenal - 82 points (+1) Manchester United - 72 points (+/- 0) Newcastle United - 69 points (+/-0) Brighton & Hove Albion - 65 points (+3) Liverpool - 59 points (-7) Tottenham Hotspur - 57 points (+/- 0) Aston Villa - 53 points (-5) Fulham - 53 points (+1) Brentford - 53 points (-3) West Ham - 47 points (+7) Crystal Palace - 45 points (+1) Chelsea - 44 points (+1) Wolverhampton Wanderers - 41 points (+/- 0) Bournemouth - 40 points (+1) Nottingham Forest - 40 points (+3) Leeds United - 36 points (+7) Everton - 35 points (+2) Leicester City - 34 points (+3) Southampton - 24 points (+/- 0)