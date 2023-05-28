Premier League table without VAR: how Leeds United’s position would change compared to Everton, Leicester City & more
Here is how the table would change if VAR wasn’t being used and how it would impact the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal as well as Leeds United.
It is the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season and Leeds United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road looking to secure survival.
Sam Allardyce’s side do not have their fate in their own hands with Everton and Leicester City both able to relegate them by winning their respective matches. However, they have a chance if those results go their way as they look to avoid dropping down to the EFL Championship.
One factor that has had an impact not just on Leeds’ season but for all 20 Premier League clubs is VAR. The video assistant referee has been ever present across the league this campaign and has gotten involved often in controversial circumstances - but how have those decisions impacted the league table?
Here is how the 2022/23 Premier League table would look today if VAR had not been used:
- Manchester City - 93 points (+4)
- Arsenal - 82 points (+1)
- Manchester United - 72 points (+/- 0)
- Newcastle United - 69 points (+/-0)
- Brighton & Hove Albion - 65 points (+3)
- Liverpool - 59 points (-7)
- Tottenham Hotspur - 57 points (+/- 0)
- Aston Villa - 53 points (-5)
- Fulham - 53 points (+1)
- Brentford - 53 points (-3)
- West Ham - 47 points (+7)
- Crystal Palace - 45 points (+1)
- Chelsea - 44 points (+1)
- Wolverhampton Wanderers - 41 points (+/- 0)
- Bournemouth - 40 points (+1)
- Nottingham Forest - 40 points (+3)
- Leeds United - 36 points (+7)
- Everton - 35 points (+2)
- Leicester City - 34 points (+3)
- Southampton - 24 points (+/- 0)
The data comes from ESPN who factor in how things like disallowed goals and penalties awarded have impacted results and where teams would have picked up or dropped points. As you can see, Leeds United would be in a far stronger position without VAR this season ahead of the final round of fixtures.