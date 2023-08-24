A look at likely new Leeds United signing Joel Piroe to get to know the striker.

Leeds United look to be closing in on a deal for Swansea City star Joel Piroe, but what should fans know about the highly-rated frontman?

The Whites have been left in need of a host of new signings, and a striker signing was at the top of their list amid injury troubles for Patrick Bamford. Swansea City’s top scorer from their last two season, Piroe, has emerged as the chosen one, with Leeds now closing in on wrapping up a deal for the in-demand forward.

With that in mind, we have put together what you need to know about Leeds’ potential new signing.

The transfer update

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Leeds have already agreed a deal with Swansea for the signing of Piroe.

Romano tweeted: “Joel Piroe, on his way to medical tests at Leeds United — deal agreed between clubs with Swansea. All parties expect deal to be signed by the end of the week. “

Reports recently claimed that Leeds offered £10million for Piroe, but it’s unclear what the final fee was. Reports have claimed £12million is the likely fee.

Who is Joel Piroe?

Joel Piroe is a 24-year-old striker currently playing for Swansea City.

The Dutchman has been with the Swans since 2021, and he began his career with PSV’s youth setup after first spending time with NEC and Feyenoord’s academies. While he is a Dutchman, Piroe is of Surinamese descent.

Piroe’s career so far

Piroe made his breakthrough with PSV’s B team, but he also went on to make 11 first-team performances, scoring once.

During his time with PSV, the striker was sent on loan to Sparta Rotterdam, scoring twice in 18 league appearances. In 2021, he made the move to Swansea, and he hasn’t looked back.

Piroe has been Swansea’s top scorer for two seasons

Since then, the 24-year-old has scored 41 times in 91 league games for Swansea, helping them to a solid finish last season. Piroe scored 19 goals last season, following on from a 22-goal season before that.

‘Adaptable and intelligent’

New Swansea boss Michael Duff won’t have seen enough of Piroe, so it’s worth taking a look at what previous boss Russell Martin said about the striker during last season.

The now Southampton head coach said at the time: “Joel has been amazing since we have been here, he is just a great young man, first and foremost.

“As a footballer, he is adaptable and intelligent. He is technically really gifted with both feet and good movement. His willingness and capacity to learn is incredible, and his understanding of what we are trying to do is amazing.