Ipswich Town vs Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference live as manager faces Willy Gnonto question
Saturday’s teamsheet will make for interesting reading, particularly from a Leeds United perspective, if wantaway forward Willy Gnonto features in the starting XI or – more likely – on the bench.
The 19-year-old submitted a transfer request six days ago but has since been reintegrated with the squad, re-joining first-team training after crunch talks with members of the club hierarchy on Monday.
This afternoon is Farke’s first opportunity to explain the thinking behind Gnonto’s reintroduction, having initially been told to train separately after sitting out games versus Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City earlier this month.
While Gnonto is expected to be top of the agenda, there are several other Leeds-related questions Farke is set to be asked, including fitness updates and United’s business in the transfer window.
Quotes will drop here from 1:30pm when the German joins us in the Thorp Arch media suite.
Farke on Sinisterra
I am convinced we need his quality. Fantastic player. In this football world, I will not guarantee anything. Tomorrow there could be a mega offer from Saudi Arabia, but we do need him to fulfil our ambitions.
No-one plays games with Leeds United. We are not reliant on the one player. I’m happy that we were on the same page and the club backed my decision. But a 19-year-old is sometimes there with mistakes. I wouldn’t like to tell you what my mistakes were as a 19 year old.
You get a second chance but there is no third chance. He has to work unbelievably hard. The ball is in his court now.
With Willy, there were no clauses. He didn’t feel ready to play and refused more or less.
We couldn’t let this situation distract the group and we were strict with our leadership. He’s 100% ready if I choose to pick him.
We must not forget that we are talking about a 19-year-old and he was distracted by offers. The reality is we’re playing in the Championship. But you have to show some steel. Not to play is not acceptable.
When a player behaves like this, you have to make sure as a club that you’re not blackmailed. You have to be strong
Farke on Sinisterra
You can’t compare the situation with Willy, anything to do with Sinisterra, there was a legal issue, a contractual issue, there was uncertainty and unclarity about his contractual situation and this has obviously also distracted him and it was a difficult situation.
Then I showed some leadership and said: ‘Listen, we need your quality but as long as this situation is not sorted, it's not clear it makes no sense because I need you to be really 100% focused on training and the games.’
Meanwhile, since the beginning of the week, the situation saw that we have clarity about his contractual situation and after that he had a good chat and he's also now in a much better, much better place.
Farke on signings
We are working hard, we’ll see, I can’t tell you if we will have a new signing before the weekend.
With some new incomings, I think we also not too far away, that's right.
No, we just speak about business once it's done and as long as players not under contract for us I don't comment about any player, about any rumours so for that, my only focus is the game tomorrow and my players who are available.
Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are both back in contention this weekend, Farke says.
Daniel James has a slight adductor issue, but Leo Hjelde is back available.