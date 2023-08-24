With Willy, there were no clauses. He didn’t feel ready to play and refused more or less.

We couldn’t let this situation distract the group and we were strict with our leadership. He’s 100% ready if I choose to pick him.

We must not forget that we are talking about a 19-year-old and he was distracted by offers. The reality is we’re playing in the Championship. But you have to show some steel. Not to play is not acceptable.

When a player behaves like this, you have to make sure as a club that you’re not blackmailed. You have to be strong