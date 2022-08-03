Whites eye relegated attacking star as ex-Leeds United man picks standout pre-season performers

Whites eye relegated attacking star

Leeds United are ‘courting’ Watford’s top scorer Ismaïla Sarr, according to French transfers site Foot Mercato.

The Senegalese international bagged four goals and two assists for Watford last season as the Hertfordshire side suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, Sarr set up the only goal of the game as the Hornets beat Sheffield United 1-0 in the opening game of the Championship season.

Watford have reportedly set an asking price of £29m for Sarr, who has also been monitored by Liverpool this summer.

Ex-Leeds United man picks standout pre-season performers

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Sheffield United at Vicarage Road on August 1, 2022 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo selected Rasmus Kristensen as his ‘one to watch’ ahead of the Premier League opener on Saturday.

Five new senior signings will be hoping to prove themselves as the season kicks off against Wolves at Elland Road this weekend.

In preparation, the fresh faces have been integrating into the squad on the Whites’ pre-season tour of Australia.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United at Cbus Super Stadium on July 14, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Dorigo was down under with Leeds and, in his exclusive YEP column this week, he’s revealed which players he’s most excited about.

"If you had asked me before the Cagliari game who had stood out in pre-season then Rasmus Kristensen would have been the one,” Dorigo writes.

"Nothing has changed there. He's an absolutely wholehearted player.

"He'll go over, through and around an opposition player which Leeds fans will really enjoy. They're going to love him.

“Further up the field I thought Brenden Aaronson was wonderful against Cagliari and it was so good to see Rodrigo suddenly with a spring back in his step.”

Joe Gelhardt is loving life at Leeds

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt expressed delight about his time at the club upon extending his Elland Road stay on Tuesday.

Alongside fresh contracts for fellow youngsters Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville, the 20-year-old signed a new deal to keep him at the West Yorkshire club until 2027.

After arriving in LS11 in the summer of 2020, Gelhardt quickly became one of the most exciting young prospects.

Last season, the player known affectionately as ‘Joffy’ made his Premier League debut against Southampton in October.

Calls from fans for Gelhardt to start grew and the Liverpudlian ended up playing a crucial role in the Whites’ Premier League survival.

After penning a contract extension, Gelhardt said he as pleased as the fans are that he’s at the club.

"I'm over the moon obviously to sign another five years with this club," said Gelhardt.

"Ever since I came here I've loved every minute of it so to extend my contract for another five years, I'm absolutely made up.