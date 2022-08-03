After two years at Elland Road that have, at times, been fraught with difficulty owing to Covid-19, injuries and a struggle for consistency, Rodrigo is entering a third season with a point to prove. The club’s record signing has competition for a place in Marsch’s attacking options, with summer signings Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra joining Jack Harrison, Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville in the ranks of those hoping to feature in the three players positioned behind striker Patrick Bamford.

Leeds also want to sign a striker to give Marsch another option for the lone forward role and Joe Gelhardt will expect greater involvement this season. But a hat-trick in the final pre-season game against Cagliari on Sunday evening will send Rodrigo into the new Premier League campaign full of confidence and with the full backing of his head coach.

“Let’s say he’s had a good pre-season,” said Marsch.

“He and I have a really good relationship. So I think the way that we work and talk and the relationship we have it’s been really fun for me, not always easy, but pushing him and he’s very receptive to positive reinforcement, negative reinforcement, honesty and it’s like, the more you give him, the more he wants.

“I like guys like that.”

