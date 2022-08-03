Being at close quarters with the Leeds United squad in Australia what struck me was the spirit of the lads, their openness and togetherness.

I think those trips are so important for a new signing especially because it just integrates a lot quicker, you're in each other's pockets for a couple of weeks, whereas otherwise it's just training and off you go again.

What I noticed from the inside was just how respectful the lads are and how they all got on with each other.

From the outside, the games themselves, it was clearly a work in progress. Initially, it was just about getting everyone minutes in their legs but I think they just slowly got better and better. The main thing was the fitness element and keeping everyone together.

As for the rest of the trip, myself and Michael Bridges were delighted to play a part in it. Every single person we met was so welcoming of us and the club and the players responded, spending up to half an hour after games and training sessions signing autographs, when the opposition were long gone.

The tourist boards were keen to show off their country and they all had lots of complimentary things to say about Leeds, the fans and the squad. The trip certainly seemed to advance what we had achieved three years ago and it clearly meant the world to the club's vast army of Aussie supporters.

Once everyone was back on home soil, the Cagliari game was important for me because I needed to see a lot more fluidity and understanding going forward. When Jesse Marsch came in the organisation at the back was vital.

THE ONE - Tony Dorigo picked out Rasmus Kristensen as Leeds United's most impressive player in pre-season and one Leeds fans will love. Pic: Getty

Stopping the goals going in was vital and that was just about all he could get to grips with and he did it successfully. What we wanted to see more of this summer was this new style and there was certainly a question mark over us going forward. I think a lot of that has been answered because at least now I can see a very clear pattern and everyone is clear on how we want to play because against Cagliari in the front four there was some great movement, passing and play.

I would always be a little circumspect about the second half, Cagliari being a Serie B side who changed almost their entire XI at half-time, but at the same time you have to go in there and do it and the impressive thing was that the players moved the bar on again towards how Jesse wants to play.

If you had asked me before the Cagliari game who had stood out in pre-season then Rasmus Kristensen would have been the one. Nothing has changed there. He's an absolutely wholehearted player. He'll go over, through and around an opposition player which Leeds fans will really enjoy. They're going to love him.

Further up the field I thought Brenden Aaronson was wonderful against Cagliari and it was so good to see Rodrigo suddenly with a spring back in his step.

Marc Roca and Tyler Adams were always busy wanting the ball and while there's no way you're going to replace the likes of Kalvin Phillips directly, it's going to be a collective effort. I thought those two did a lot of good things.

Seeing a striker score is always important and Patrick Bamford brought his mood up to a new level. He's getting fitter, sharper and scoring goals felt significant for him.

There are still some pretty obvious holes in the squad and the club will be working extremely hard as the clock ticks on. When the end of the window comes close you can't be forced into anything that isn't just right or anything too expensive. The trick now is to try and get things done as soon as possible, but at least now we look like we have more depth and the right type of players for Marsch.

Regardless of what happens in the transfer market, he's got an opening day to prepare for.

I found in my 19 years of playing that anything can happen on the first day and it doesn't seem to matter what you've done in pre-season. You just hope you have done all the right things fitness wise and you're ready and you're organised and you know what your role responsibilities are. You just don't know how your team is going to go on the day and also how the opposition are going to turn up and play.