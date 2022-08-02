The knock picked up by Junior Firpo during the Whites’ pre-season friendly against Blackpool cast further light on an existing issue in the Leeds squad.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch, who says the club were already onto the task of strengthening at left back, was left to try a few options in Firpo’s position as the players left for Australia without him.

Young defender Leif Davis was given something like a trial down under, but upon his return the 22-year-old was sold to League One side Ipswich Town.

Speaking after United’s pre-season friendly against Cagliari, Marsch said the club are confident of meeting their aims of adding a left back and striker.

"We want to make some more additions, and we have some targets, and we wanted this last week to really evaluate things and then to be prudent on our future decisions," he said.

"Hopefully this week we'll make some final decisions and make some final moves."