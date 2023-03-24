News you can trust since 1890
Where Leeds United sit in the Premier League table since Javi Gracia’s arrival compared to Man Utd, Everton & West Ham - gallery

Where Leeds United sit in the Premier League table since Javi Gracia’s arrival

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:22 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT

It has been over a month since Javi Gracia was appointed Leeds United’s new manager following a protracted search after Jesse Marsch’s departure. The Spaniard’s arrival was met with a mixed reaction, however he has since proved himself at Elland Road.

The Whites have enjoyed wins over Southampton and Wolves over the last month, as well as a dramatic 2-2 draw with Brighton and a narrow defeat to Chelsea, leaving them with seven points from four matches. While the Yorkshire outfit currently sit only two points above their relegation zone, they are much higher in the current form table.

Here is how the Premier League table would look if it started when Gracia joined Leeds United...

P2 W0 D1 L1 GF0 GA7

1. Manchester United - 1 pt

P2 W0 D1 L1 GF0 GA7


P4 W0 D1 L3 GF4 GA11

2. Nottingham Forest - 1 pt

P4 W0 D1 L3 GF4 GA11


P5 W0 D1 L3 GF1 GA7

3. Crystal Palace - 1 pt

P5 W0 D1 L3 GF1 GA7


P4 W0 D1 L3 GF2 GA6

4. Leicester City - 1 pt

P4 W0 D1 L3 GF2 GA6


