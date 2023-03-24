Where Leeds United sit in the Premier League table since Javi Gracia’s arrival

It has been over a month since Javi Gracia was appointed Leeds United ’s new manager following a protracted search after Jesse Marsch’s departure. The Spaniard’s arrival was met with a mixed reaction, however he has since proved himself at Elland Road.

The Whites have enjoyed wins over Southampton and Wolves over the last month, as well as a dramatic 2-2 draw with Brighton and a narrow defeat to Chelsea, leaving them with seven points from four matches. While the Yorkshire outfit currently sit only two points above their relegation zone, they are much higher in the current form table.