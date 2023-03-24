The 25-year-old is expected to feature at left-back for Ralf Rangnick’s Austria side this month in fixtures against Azerbaijan and Estonia to begin the Alpine nation’s qualification cycle ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

Speaking to Der Standard, the Leeds defender says he is acclimatising to life in England well, although quite understandably admits life would be easier if the team were higher in the table.

"I've never been in a relegation battle. It would be more comfortable to be seventh or eighth, but you have to face this task with confidence. It's a matter of life and death on the pitch.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez (right) and Leeds United's Maximilian Wober battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday March 18, 2023.

"You experience a lot, learn a lot about football and about yourself,” Wober adds.

Leeds moved up to 14th place ahead of the international break with victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wober has played a key part in the team’s recent form under new head coach Javi Gracia, which has seen the Whites pick up seven points from their last four Premier League games.

Signed during the penultimate month of previous boss Jesse Marsch’s time at Elland Road, Wober has already played under three different coaches: Marsch, caretaker Michael Skubala and Javi Gracia.

Despite this, he insists his brief remains the same, no matter who is in the dugout: “I have to win my duels, kick the strikers' *****, look not to concede a goal. You have to be focused every second, the balls fly in from 30 metres, with the quality of the strikers you can't afford to make a mistake.”

Wober had a long-standing relationship with Marsch prior to his Leeds arrival, having worked alongside the American at FC Red Bull Salzburg for two years. He admits the 49-year-old is an ‘emotional’ coach, which contrasts with current boss Gracia's demeanour.