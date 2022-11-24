News you can trust since 1890
Where Leeds United sit in attendance table compared to Aston Villa and Everton - plus brilliant photos of fans

By Molly Burke
59 minutes ago

Leeds United have endured a rather inconsistent start to the 2022/23 campaign but have enjoyed some of their best moments on home turf.

A memorable 3-0 thrashing against Chelsea took place at Elland Road back in August, as well as a more recent 4-3 thriller against Bournemouth before the World Cup break. While there have also been some more disappointing results, the United faithful continue to pack out the Yorkshire fortress and create one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League.

With the Whites set to resume league action with a home clash against Man City on December 28, they will be looking to continue their great support in what they hope will be a more impressive second half of the season.

With over a month to go until fans can return to Elland Road, we take a look at how Leeds’ attendance ranks compared to Premier League rivals - as well as some brilliant fan photos.

1. Manchester United

Capacity: 74,879. Average attendance: 74,184

2. West Ham

Capacity: 62,500. Average attendance: 62,449

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Capacity: 62,062. Average attendance: 61,667

4. Arsenal

Capacity: 60,704. Average attendance: 60,135

