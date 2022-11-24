Leeds United ‘remain’ keen on World Cup ace as Everton join transfer race.

Leeds United have the chance to bolster their squad in January. The Whites will be using the World Cup break to start thinking about the upcoming transfer window.

They are currently two points above the drop zone. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Attacking midfielder back on radar

Leeds are reportedly still interested in attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere. The 21-year-old was a target over the summer when he was at Club Brugge but ended up making the move to AC Milan instead. However, he has struggled to make an impact in Italy.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Jesse Marsch’s side ‘remain’ keen on landing the Belgian playmaker. He has made 10 international caps so far in his career and made their squad for Qatar.

Competition for midfielder

Everton have joined the race to sign Torino’s Sasa Lukic, according to Italian news outlet Torinogranata. The midfielder has been linked with a winter switch to Elland Road but there could be some strong competition for his signature now from a Premier League rival.

Lukic, 26, has been playing his football in Serie A since 2016 and has scored 14 goals in 158 appearances in all competitions. The Whites could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park ahead of the second-half of the campaign.