News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds United’s best starting XI gallery after January if transfer rumours are true

Leeds United have not enjoyed the Premier League campaign their first three games of the season promised.

By Flora Snelson
32 minutes ago

The Whites took the top flight by surprise when, with a seven-point haul from their first three games, they looked to have easily shrugged off the relegation horror which characterised the tail end of their 2021/2022 season.

United only survived by the skin of their teeth, and in August fans were initially pleased that, after a summer spent bedding in his ideas, Jesse Marsch looked to have carried out a complete revival.

But after Elland Road went barmy as Leeds demolished old rivals Chelsea 3-0, all that promise disappeared, as the convincing victory was followed up by a disappointing run of eight games without a win.

Leeds have been involved in some crazy results recently but Qatar 2022 once again hands Marsch the opportunity to get a handle on things - while looking forward to January as an opportunity to fill in where United might be looking a little threadbare.

A number of players have been linked with the West Yorkshire side in the run-up to the mid-season window - here’s how we think Leeds could line up in February once the board have been given the chance to make squad improvements.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

No question. Tipped to become France’s number 1, Meslier can safely wear the Whites gloves for as long as Leeds can keep him.

Photo Sales

2. LB - Kai Wagner

A new left back would be a sight for sore eyes at Elland Road. Jesse Marsch’s links to Wagner’s Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin make the prospect of signing MLS’ best left-back promising for United.

Photo Sales

3. Pascal Struijk

Struijk’s impressive rise has not faltered despite him being asked to play in a new position this season, though it would be great if the signing of a fresh left-back could free the Dutchman up to play centrally again.

Photo Sales

4. CB - Liam Cooper

The skipper has proved the most reliable centre half when fit this season so lines up alongside Struijk.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Transfer rumoursPremier League