Leeds United’s best starting XI gallery after January if transfer rumours are true
Leeds United have not enjoyed the Premier League campaign their first three games of the season promised.
The Whites took the top flight by surprise when, with a seven-point haul from their first three games, they looked to have easily shrugged off the relegation horror which characterised the tail end of their 2021/2022 season.
United only survived by the skin of their teeth, and in August fans were initially pleased that, after a summer spent bedding in his ideas, Jesse Marsch looked to have carried out a complete revival.
But after Elland Road went barmy as Leeds demolished old rivals Chelsea 3-0, all that promise disappeared, as the convincing victory was followed up by a disappointing run of eight games without a win.
Leeds have been involved in some crazy results recently but Qatar 2022 once again hands Marsch the opportunity to get a handle on things - while looking forward to January as an opportunity to fill in where United might be looking a little threadbare.
A number of players have been linked with the West Yorkshire side in the run-up to the mid-season window - here’s how we think Leeds could line up in February once the board have been given the chance to make squad improvements.