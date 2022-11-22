Leeds United have not enjoyed the Premier League campaign their first three games of the season promised.

The Whites took the top flight by surprise when, with a seven-point haul from their first three games, they looked to have easily shrugged off the relegation horror which characterised the tail end of their 2021/2022 season.

United only survived by the skin of their teeth, and in August fans were initially pleased that, after a summer spent bedding in his ideas, Jesse Marsch looked to have carried out a complete revival.

But after Elland Road went barmy as Leeds demolished old rivals Chelsea 3-0, all that promise disappeared, as the convincing victory was followed up by a disappointing run of eight games without a win.

Leeds have been involved in some crazy results recently but Qatar 2022 once again hands Marsch the opportunity to get a handle on things - while looking forward to January as an opportunity to fill in where United might be looking a little threadbare.

A number of players have been linked with the West Yorkshire side in the run-up to the mid-season window - here’s how we think Leeds could line up in February once the board have been given the chance to make squad improvements.

1. GK - Illan Meslier No question. Tipped to become France's number 1, Meslier can safely wear the Whites gloves for as long as Leeds can keep him.

2. LB - Kai Wagner A new left back would be a sight for sore eyes at Elland Road. Jesse Marsch's links to Wagner's Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin make the prospect of signing MLS' best left-back promising for United.

3. Pascal Struijk Struijk's impressive rise has not faltered despite him being asked to play in a new position this season, though it would be great if the signing of a fresh left-back could free the Dutchman up to play centrally again.

4. CB - Liam Cooper The skipper has proved the most reliable centre half when fit this season so lines up alongside Struijk.