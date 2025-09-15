Leeds United supporters will hope their side can move on from what has been a challenging start to the Premier League.

After securing a return to the top flight with last season’s Championship title win, the Whites kicked off their campaign with a narrow home win against Everton that came thanks to a late penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha.

A bruising away day at title contenders Arsenal saw Daniel Farke’s men fall to a heavy defeat in North London before they collected one point from a home game with Newcastle United and an away day at Fulham. Saturday’s visit to Wolves offers Leeds a chance to earn a first away win of the season before they return to Elland Road for the first time in almost a month when Bournemouth are the visitors on Saturday week.

The Whites famous old home will be sold out once again as the home faithful look to roar Farke’s men on once again - but what is Leeds average attendance this season and how does it compare to their Premier League rivals?

