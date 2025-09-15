Where Leeds United, Arsenal and Newcastle sit in remarkable Premier League attendance table

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 15th Sep 2025, 20:00 BST

How does Leeds United's average attendance compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Leeds United supporters will hope their side can move on from what has been a challenging start to the Premier League.

After securing a return to the top flight with last season’s Championship title win, the Whites kicked off their campaign with a narrow home win against Everton that came thanks to a late penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha.

A bruising away day at title contenders Arsenal saw Daniel Farke’s men fall to a heavy defeat in North London before they collected one point from a home game with Newcastle United and an away day at Fulham. Saturday’s visit to Wolves offers Leeds a chance to earn a first away win of the season before they return to Elland Road for the first time in almost a month when Bournemouth are the visitors on Saturday week.

The Whites famous old home will be sold out once again as the home faithful look to roar Farke’s men on once again - but what is Leeds average attendance this season and how does it compare to their Premier League rivals?

Your next Leeds United read: Wolves vs Leeds United early injury news with 2 out and 5 doubts but 3 back

2025/26 average attendance: 11,119

1. AFC Bournemouth

2025/26 average attendance: 11,119 | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
2025/26 average attendance: 16,817

2. Brentford

2025/26 average attendance: 16,817 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2025/26 average attendance: 21,482

3. Burnley

2025/26 average attendance: 21,482 | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
2025/26 average attendance: 25,015

4. Crystal Palace

2025/26 average attendance: 25,015 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2025/26 average attendance: 27,420

5. Fulham

2025/26 average attendance: 27,420 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2025/26 average attendance: 30,082

6. Nottingham Forest

2025/26 average attendance: 30,082 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice