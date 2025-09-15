Wolves boss fires warning to Leeds United ahead of Premier League fixture

Leeds United will travel to Molineux to take on Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday afternoon.

These are challenging times for Leeds United after Daniel Farke’s men claimed just one win from their opening four games of the Premier League season.

After returning to the top flight as winners of the Championship, there were high hopes the Whites could carry that momentum into the new campaign and really make an impact. Of course, there is still a long way to go in the season and an improvement could be just around the corner - but there is no doubt there are many challenges lying ahead for Farke and his players.

After kicking off their season with a narrow home win against Everton, Leeds have taken just one point from a home game with Newcastle United and visits to Arsenal and Fulham to leave themselves one point and two places above the relegation zone.

However, their next fixture could present a golden opportunity to kickstart an upturn in form as they visit struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers. The hosts are the only Premier League club without a point to their name this season after they suffered defeats against Manchester City, AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United during the opening month of the campaign.

To their credit, Vitor Pereira’s men produced an impressive display in the latter of those losses as only a goal from Magpies record signing Nick Woltemade prevented Wolves from claiming what would have been a fine point at St James Park at the weekend. The Portuguese boss saw plenty of positives during the narrow defeat and he has already stressed he is remaining positive as his side prepare to go head-to-head with Leeds next Saturday afternoon.

What has Vitor Pereira said ahead ahead of Wolves v Leeds United?

Getty Images

Speaking after a narrow defeat at Newcastle on Saturday, he told the club’s official website: “This is the time to be together, not to complain, because I'm very proud. I believe that we can increase the level of the team if we have time to work with the team, if we had time to work on the pitch, we can increase the level.

“The first week we will have time to be together and to work together on the pitch, it will be the next week for the first time in this season. What I saw this game was tactically, mentally, a team with energy, with spirit, with belief in themselves, and this is for me is the way to increase our level and to start to getting points.”

“Last season we had defeats in four games in a row, but we never lost our focus. We never lost our way to improve. This is the way to improve, mentally and tactically speaking. It means that we know what we must do with the team, and the team knows what we can do to improve, and this is time to be patient and to support the team. I just want to finish a game proud of my players, proud of my team, and today I'm proud of my team. Today, I'm happy. Of course, worried because we didn't get any points, but this is the way, I want to see my team competing like this.”