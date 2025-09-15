Leeds United fell to their second defeat of the new Premier League season in Saturday’s clash at Fulham - and the bookies have delivered a fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final table.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites went into Saturday’s clash at Fulham having suffered just one defeat from their first three games of their Premier League return via a 5-0 hiding at title-chasing Arsenal.

A 1-0 win at home to Everton and goalless draw at home to Newcastle United had Leeds on four points from three games played and a fifth point looked imminent at Craven Cottage heading deep into second half stoppage time.

Farke’s men looked set to leave London with a goalless draw but an unfortunate 94th-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal ultimately gave Fulham a 1-0 success which has left Leeds fifth-bottom in the very early table after four games played.

The weekend also featured boosts for predicted key rivals Brentford and Sunderland who bagged draws against Chelsea and away at Crystal Palace respectively but setbacks for Wolves, West Ham and Burnley via defeats against Newcastle United, Tottenham and Liverpool.