The bookies have delivered a fresh Leeds United verdict in their new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds United fell to their second defeat of the new Premier League season in Saturday’s clash at Fulham - and the bookies have delivered a fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final table.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites went into Saturday’s clash at Fulham having suffered just one defeat from their first three games of their Premier League return via a 5-0 hiding at title-chasing Arsenal.

A 1-0 win at home to Everton and goalless draw at home to Newcastle United had Leeds on four points from three games played and a fifth point looked imminent at Craven Cottage heading deep into second half stoppage time.

Farke’s men looked set to leave London with a goalless draw but an unfortunate 94th-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal ultimately gave Fulham a 1-0 success which has left Leeds fifth-bottom in the very early table after four games played.

The weekend also featured boosts for predicted key rivals Brentford and Sunderland who bagged draws against Chelsea and away at Crystal Palace respectively but setbacks for Wolves, West Ham and Burnley via defeats against Newcastle United, Tottenham and Liverpool.

It’s all led to changes in the betting markets and a new predicted final table from the bookies featuring a fresh Whites verdict. Here, in reverse order, is the full new rundown from top to bottom.

Odds: 7-5 (out from 11-8 but still clear favourites).

1. 1st: Liverpool

Odds: 7-5 (out from 11-8 but still clear favourites). | Getty Images

Odds: 13-8 (in from 15-8 but still second favourites).

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Odds: 13-8 (in from 15-8 but still second favourites). | Getty Images

Odds: 7-1.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Odds: 7-1. | Getty Images

Odds: 14-1 (out from 8s).

4. 4th: Chelsea

Odds: 14-1 (out from 8s). | AFP via Getty Images

Odds: 66-1 (in from 70s).

5. 5th: Tottenham Hotspur (up from 6th)

Odds: 66-1 (in from 70s). | Getty Images

Odds: 100-1 (out from 40s).

6. 6th: Manchester United

Odds: 100-1 (out from 40s). | AFP via Getty Images

