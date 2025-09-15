Wolves vs Leeds United early injury news with 2 out and 5 doubts but 3 back

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 16:19 BST

Early injury news for Leeds United’s next game of the Premier League season away at Wolves.

Leeds United face another away trip for their next game of the Premier League season at Wolves - for which two players are out and five more are doubts.

Saturday’s hosts Wolves are still seeking their first point of the new Premier League campaign following the weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United which followed losses to Manchester City, Bournemouth and Everton.

Vitor Pereira’s side also have injuries to key men to deal with but the same is now true of Daniel Farke’s Whites who will be looking to bounce back from Saturday afternoon’s last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Fulham.

In all, two men have already been ruled out of Saturday’s 3pm kick-off for which five others are doubt but three more are back.

Here we run through the early injury news for both sides.

United's Japanese international midfielder star Tanaka suffered an MCL knee injury in last month's defeat at Arsenal but returned to the bench for Saturday's defeat at Fulham for which he was an unused substitute.

1. BACK: Ao Tanaka

United's Japanese international midfielder star Tanaka suffered an MCL knee injury in last month's defeat at Arsenal but returned to the bench for Saturday's defeat at Fulham for which he was an unused substitute. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
In keeping with his recent history of making quick recoveries, Whites captain Ampadu returned from his MCL injury to go straight into the starting line up at Fulham and the midfielder played the full duration of the game.

2. BACK: Ethan Ampadu

In keeping with his recent history of making quick recoveries, Whites captain Ampadu returned from his MCL injury to go straight into the starting line up at Fulham and the midfielder played the full duration of the game. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Whites striker Nmecha was a doubt for the weekend's clash at Fulham due to a knock picked up in training but the German made the bench and replaced Dominic Calvert-Lewin with 21 minutes left.

3. BACK: Lukas Nmecha

Whites striker Nmecha was a doubt for the weekend's clash at Fulham due to a knock picked up in training but the German made the bench and replaced Dominic Calvert-Lewin with 21 minutes left. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Wolves keeper Sa has been suffering with illness and was not part of the matchday squad for the weekend's clash at Newcastle despite travelling with the squad.

4. DOUBT: Josa Sa

Wolves keeper Sa has been suffering with illness and was not part of the matchday squad for the weekend's clash at Newcastle despite travelling with the squad. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A big one for Wolves who have been without main striker Larsen for their last two games due to an Achilles injury.

5. DOUBT: Jorgen Strand Larsen

A big one for Wolves who have been without main striker Larsen for their last two games due to an Achilles injury. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Wolves defender Hoever has been struggling with a knee injury and the Dutchman has now missed his side's last three games.

6. DOUBT: Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolves defender Hoever has been struggling with a knee injury and the Dutchman has now missed his side's last three games. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WolvesPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedManchester CityVitor PereiraBournemouth
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice