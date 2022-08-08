Leeds United will discover who they will face first in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Whites will be looking for a successful season in both the league and cup competitions this term.

Jesse Marsch’s side began the new Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Wolves this past weekend.

As per BBC reporter Adam Pope, the Yorkshire outfit will find out who they play in the second round of the league cup after Sheffield Wednesday’s clash against Sunderland in two days time (see below):

Leeds and the League Cup

Leeds won the competition back in 1968 and beat Arsenal 1-0 in the final at Wembley. 97,887 supporters packed into Wembley Stadium to see Don Revie’s side narrowly beat the Gunners thanks to Terry Cooper’s goal.

The closest the club have come to getting their hands on the trophy again was in 1996. However, they were thumped 3-0 at the national stadium by Aston Villa in the final.

Leeds were knocked out last year by Arsenal in the round of 16 and former boss Marcelo Bielsa used it as a chance to play some of the younger and fringe players of his squad.

The year before they were beaten on penalties by the then-League One outfit Hull City in the second round at Elland Road.

Who could they play this year?

All Premier League teams apart from those who qualified for Europe will enter from the next round.