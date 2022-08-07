Leeds United star makes history at Leeds Pride as key figure hails 'huge' message from Whites

Ayling plus former Whites favourites Jermaine Beckford and Noel Whelan joined forces at this year's event with Marching Out Together - the group for Leeds United’s LGBT+ fans.

And while other top-flight clubs have previously offered their support to Pride events, United created a slice of history as Ayling became the first Premier League player to actually attend and take part in the parade.

The popular Whites right back known affectionately as Bill was all smiles as he met fans, posed for photographs and signed shirts alongside Beckford and Whelan before the parade began.

In front of packed crowds of all ages in the August sunshine, a big cheer followed by Leeds chants filled the air as Ayling, Beckford and Whelan got their section of the parade on its way.

Marching Out Together was formed five years ago but the support of Ayling in particular marked a major first which founding member and board member Andrew Tilly said left his group feeling "empowered" in their ongoing fight against discrimination.

"It's hard to be able to state it really," Tilly told the YEP.

"It's huge. It's really significant personally to have the people who are attending today.

'IMMENSE' SUPPORT: Leeds United star Luke Ayling waves to the massive crowds that lined the streets of Leeds as he takes part in the 2022 Leeds Pride parade with Marching Out Together. Picture by Steve Riding.

"It's massive because they see that allyship and allyship couldn't be more powerful in the LGBTQ community.

"We are a minority and we always will be but we try to get allies along that can make a big difference and so to have them here today is huge, it's immense.

"But it's actually not just about the people who are marching.

"There will be 70,000 people on the streets who will see Jermaine and Bill and Noel with us today and they will get the same message.

"I still have to deal with abuse sometimes at away games, rarely at home games and you have to deal with fans that still haven't come on the journey that most people have.

"And I feel empowered to challenge them because I can say what's your problem if you have got a problem because Jermaine doesn't have a problem, Bill doesn't have a problem, if they are your team then go and find another team because their values aren't your values and there us support from Leeds United as a club as whole.

"Angus Kinnear has been supportive right from the word go and we have had support across the board in the club and it makes a big difference. They are not just doing it to tick boxes, it matters to them, big time."

The Marching Out Together group led their section of the parade which began next to the O2 Academy on Cookridge Street, setting off to cheers and whistles with rainbow flags were everybody to be seen.

Ayling, Beckford and Whelan were then all present as the parade winded through the city in front of massive crowds which made it virtually impossible to even view any pavements.

After a one-hour march, the huge parade winded up at a heaving Millennium Square in front of the main stage.

Tilly quipped that there might be a view more from Leeds involved next year.

He laughed: "Luke, Jermaine and Noel enjoyed all said they had so much fun.