The Whites returned to action on Saturday as they hosted Wolves at Elland Road and claimed all three points after going behind early on.
Despite the eventual going down as an own goal by Rayan Ait-Nouri, Aaronson was instrumental in the strike that gifted his side their first three points of the season.
While he is technically yet to get off the mark, the American’s debut performance was one that inspired a brilliant comeback and Wright was very impressed with their new man.
Speaking on Match of the Day, the former England international said:
“When you think of Leeds [United] you think of intensity, pace and all the things that come with how they play. He encompasses everything that Leeds are about.
“I think he’s going to be one of those players that Leeds fans will take to very quickly.
“He’s so energised, so quick - it’s his pace. It’s very, very exciting.”
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...