Willy Gnonto’s new deal at Leeds United was announced on Saturday morning in a post-transfer window boost

Leeds United confirmed a post transfer window boost on Saturday morning as a new deal was announced for star forward Willy Gnonto.

The 20-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2027 but his new contract will see him remain at Leeds for an extra 12 months and, in news that will reassure fans, the YEP can confirm that the new deal contains no exit clauses.

Over the summer, release clauses were activated in Georginio Rutter’s and Crysencio Summerville’s deals as they joined Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United, respectively. Gnonto’s deal gives Leeds much greater control in future transfer windows while the Italian admitted after penning his new contract that Elland Road feels like a second home.

He said: “Since the start, I felt like Leeds United was like a family. I felt at home since the start and the fans were with me. My teammates helped me through the start. I have many teammates, many changes, but I feel like this is a good place to be and I feel like I can improve even more. I feel like I can bring many things to the table. I know my qualities, of course and I know my character, I feel like I can gel really well with the team. So I try to give my best every time and I feel like everyone can see it.”

With Gnonto’s future secured for the time being, Leeds will have some decisions to make over players with a handful in the final years of their contracts in West Yorkshire while others have less than two years remaining on their deals. The Whites have two players on loan this season, with Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon signing campaign-long deals from AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

A number of players saw their contracts expire at the end of last season, with Luke Ayling, Ian Poveda, Cody Drameh, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda, Liam Cooper and Lewis Bate all leaving the club. Below we run through when each player will see their contract run out and which members of Daniel Farke’s squad are facing more imminent decisions over their respective futures.

Leeds United contract expiry dates

2028: Willy Gnonto, Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani, Ao Tanaka, Jayden Bogle, Isaac Schmidt, Mateo Joseph.

2027: Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, Joel Piroe, Brenden Aaronson, Max Wober, Ilia Gruev, Joe Gelhardt.

2026: Illan Meslier, Dan James, Patrick Bamford, Karl Darlow.

2025: Junior Firpo, Sam Byram