It has been a positive start to the new league season for Daniel Farke and Leeds United.

After the disappointment of last season’s Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton, there was a determination to get the new campaign off on a high - and although Farke’s men could only collect a point from their opening day meeting with Portsmouth, taking a further seven points from their following three games mean they head into the international break in a play-off spot.

Although the three clean sheets will be pleasing for the Whites boss, seeing Joel Piroe, Wilfried Gnonto and Mateo Joseph all find the net in the opening month of the season will have provided some relief after a summer where his attacking options were depleted by the departure of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

The top end of the pitch is perhaps an area where further strengthening is needed - and the free agent market could provide Leeds with some intriguing options from home and abroad.