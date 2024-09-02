Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United made it back-to-back wins with Saturday’s 2-0 victory at home to Hull City at the end of a big week – but what do the club’s fans think?

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the weekend’s triumph against the Tigers including thoughts on the club’s deadline week signings, the summer window and an international break hope.

DAVID WATKINS

This was another game that looked harder on paper than it proved to be on the grass. Hull City, with three draws already to their name, looked set to try for another but they didn’t offer much going forward. Illan Meslier faced just two attempts on target in the whole game.

NEW BOYS: Ao Tanaka, third from right, and Largie Ramazani, right, applaud the 'perfect' finish from Mateo Joseph to put Leeds United ahead. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

For Leeds, it was a matter of being patient and trying to find a way to unlock them – similar to many games we saw last season when we often couldn’t find the key. Not so on Saturday.

First, Manor Solomon showed crisp, incisive wing play to beat two defenders and provide a near post cross that Mateo Joseph gobbled up, and then Junior Firpo picked out Joel Piroe on a rapid Leeds break as Hull chased the game. Piroe showed his best attribute as he calmly stroked the ball into the corner of the net.

It was a thoroughly professional performance from Leeds, against what many expect will be one of the stronger Championship teams. Solomon was very much at home throughout his 73 minutes on the pitch while both Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka showed neat touches during their late cameos. International breaks haven’t been kind to Leeds in recent years, let’s hope we see this one out and resume in the same vein in two weeks.

Man of the match: Everyone played their part in this one.

NEIL GREWER

This was a deserved victory over the 90 minutes at Elland Road but there were points in the game where Hull City threatened and keeper Illan Meslier was called into action. Hull also forced a number of corners and on another day, Leeds could have been behind, but they were not as the defence held solid.

So, following the crazy opening game of the season against Portsmouth, that’s three clean sheets on the bounce in the league.

Leeds were creating half chances but the Hull goalkeeper Ivor Pandur was equal to everything until debutant Manor Solomon beat two defenders on the left wing and crossed perfectly for Mateo Joseph to flick in at the near post. An exquisite finish.

Joseph was then involved in the second goal which substitute Joel Piroe finished well after a lovely ball from the impressive Junior Firpo. Willy Gnonto caused problems but was all too often frustratingly offside.

Brenden Aaronson is beginning to look like a No 10.

Boss Daniel Farke took the opportunity when Leeds were cruising after the second goal to give debuts to Ao Tanaka and Largie Ramazani, both of whom fitted straight into the team structure and pattern with ease (although not in difficult circumstances).

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

ANDY RHODES

With the transfer window finally closing on Friday night, Daniel Farke finally knew what his squad list would look like for the first half of the season.

It was perhaps surprising to see some of the new players, particularly Ao Tanaka, get minutes so quickly after signing. But, what we saw of him, Largie Ramazani and, in particular, Manor Solomon, was encouraging.

Hull City gave Leeds United a tough test last season but, this year, their management and team sheet has changed significantly. Ultimately, United had too much for the Tigers again at Elland Road.

There were positives all over the park for Leeds, from Willy Gnonto taking on a leading role, to Joel Piroe finding the net towards the end. Solomon’s performance will go a long way to calming any lingering nerves that this was an underwhelming transfer window for Leeds.

They may not have signed the attacking midfielder they craved, but the hope is that Leeds’ attacking line is strong enough to cope over 42 more Championship games. We all know how long this season is, but an unbeaten start heading into the first international break is positive.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

MIKE GILL

This was a solid, disciplined result against a well organised but unambitious Hull City side. The Tigers main threat came from the tricky Liam MillAr who added a little finesse to Hull’s muscle. United had to be patient but they were ultimately rewarded for it.

The Whites were dominant in a frustrating first half but failed to take their chances. New boy Manor Solomon impressed almost immediately and good shifts were put in by Junior Firpo, Willy Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson.

In the second half, urged on by the Elland Road faithful, United continued to bait the Tigers but it wasn’t until after the hour that the deadlock was finally broken. Solomon found Mateo Joseph at the near post and the young Spaniard scored a perfect striker’s goal.

Hull fought back but Joel Piroe kept his head and put the game beyond doubt on 83 minutes after great work from Junior Firpo and Joseph. This was a good all-round team performance with another clean sheet and sterling work from the defence.

The Whites go into the international break unbeaten in the league and there is no reason why this group of players shouldn’t be challenging for the honours this season.

Man of the match: Junior Firpo.