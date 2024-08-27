Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are closing in on one major signing with busy final few days of the transfer window expected.

Leeds United are thought to have staved off top-level Dutch competition for Manor Solomon, who is edging closer to joining up with Daniel Farke’s squad on loan after a somewhat protracted process.

Solomon was in West Yorkshire for medical tests over the weekend but questions began to be asked as progress went quiet, amid reports of interest from elsewhere. But club sources remained confident as the transfer window entered its final week, informing the YEP that talks were still ongoing and a deal was still possible.

Exactly what those hold-ups were remains to be seen but Leeds look set to get a deal over the line, with Solomon due to seal a season-long loan move to Elland Road imminently. The Athletic reported on Tuesday morning that it is a straight loan, with no option or obligation to be made permanent next summer.

Multiple outlets have reported on interest from elsewhere and Football.London named Ajax as possible competition for Solomon. While the Dutch club can offer top-flight and European football, a poor 2023/24 campaign means they are currently having to go through Europa League qualifying, and so cannot provide Champions League football as they have done so often in the past.

Nevertheless, an approach from Ajax had the potential to be a major issue for Leeds but Solomon was thought to be keen on staying in England and rejected the chance to join Spanish top-flight side Getafe earlier in the summer. The Israeli international will arrive as a natural left-sided winger but has played a significant number of games centrally and can also operate on the right, adding yet more versatility to a fluid Whites front-line.

Sallai interest remains

The late-summer priority at Leeds was to bring in two attacking players, with gaps to be filled following the departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, but Roland Sallai emerged as another option last week remains a possibility. Sallai’s name first emerged via the YEP’s Inside Elland Road newsletter last week, with club chiefs eyeing the chance to secure a big-name signing that previously felt unattainable.

Sallai is into the final year of his contract at Bundesliga club SC Freiburg and has been one of their most consistent performers during his six-year spell in south-west Germany. A 52-cap Hungary international with recent top-flight and European experience, he was expected to be out of reach at Leeds but the final days of this summer window could still offer up the chance.

Selling the Championship to Sallai will surely prove Leeds’ biggest challenge, given the 27-year-old will almost certainly pull in top-flight interest, but promotion under Farke would offer the chance of Premier League football - so often the first-choice league for professionals due to its financial superiority and worldwide coverage.

Farke has often stressed that financial resources are limited at Leeds, despite seeing more than £120m worth of talent sold, but recruitment chiefs somewhat showed their hand amid reports of a £13million bid for Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer. That offer was seen as derisory and subsequently rejected, but it goes to show that good money is available inside Elland Road, should the right opportunity arise to spend it.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will step up their pursuit of Sallai once Solomon’s arrival is confirmed, with both attacking slots filled after Largie Ramazani’s £10m move from UD Almeria was confirmed late last week. There are pressing issues to address elsewhere in the squad, with Farke still keen on a starting-quality central midfielder and cover at full-back, with less than four days until the window closes and so much still to be done.