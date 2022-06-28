Leeds United are eyeing a much better season following the disappointments of last term.

The Whites had to scrap for survival until the final moments last season, and they are determined to avoid finding themselves in the same position next May.

The board promised investment to fix key issues, and they have not disappointed, helping Jesse Marsch to secure key transfer targets.

The likes of Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson have already been snapped up, but there has been a setback when it comes to Kalvin Phillips, who is Manchester City-bound.

Leeds could also lose Raphinha this summer, and Marsch could be left with a much greater to-do list over the coming weeks.

As the summer window chaos continues, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Raphinha latest

Arsenal are expected to meet with Raphinha’s agent Deco in a bid to complete a deal for the winger.

The Gunners failed with their first bid, but they are determined to strike a deal, despite Leeds reportedly demanding as much as £65million.

According to Goal Brazil, Arsenal are now set to meet with Raphinha’s agent, Deco in a bid to work out how to do a deal.

Raphinha has left his future up to his representatives for now, and it’s reported his representatives believe they can convince Leeds to strike a £50million deal.

McAtee chase

Leeds are said to be pushing for a move for Manchester City starlet James McAtee.

The Whites have already agreed a deal to sign Darko Gyabi as part of the Kalvin Phillips agreement, but it seems they are not content with only one City starlet.

According to The Athletic, Leeds are eyeing a deal for McAtee despite reports the England youth international could be a bigger part of Pep Guardiola’s plans this season.

Initial reports suggested there could be a loan deal on the table, but journalist Ryan Taylor believes it is more likely to be a permanent deal that Leeds pursue.

Taylor told GiveMeSport: “I think McAtee is one that Leeds will look at permanently.