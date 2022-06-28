Elia Caprile’s time at Leeds United looks to be over with the young goalkeeper on the verge of a permanent return to his native Italy.

Caprile spent last season on loan at third tier outfit Aurora Pro Patria where he kept 13 clean sheets in all competitions.

Newly-promoted Serie B team, who will play in the second division of Italian football for the first time since 2018, SSC Bari look set to announce the young stopper on a reported three-year deal.

Elia Caprile of Leeds United warms up prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Guiseley and Leeds United at Nethermoor Park on July 27, 2021 in Guiseley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Whilst on loan last season, the 20-year-old impressed Pro Patria executive Sandro Turotti who has spoken glowingly about the goalkeeper’s attitude and application after a difficult period during the pandemic at Leeds.

As quoted by SportWitness, Turotti told Tutto Bari: “'I was immediately very pleased. It is the right path for the boy, he is ready to do this category [Serie B].”

"He is a goalkeeper who has all the characteristics to be able to break through. He is a 2001 who gained important experience in the second team at Leeds the year before coming to us. At Pro Patria he was a starter in a difficult league like the Serie C. Speaking of youngsters, I think he was the best goalkeeper in the whole category.

"He went to England as a young boy and after a while the pandemic struck. He lived so alone away from his family without knowing the language. He has a great character. Suffice to say that in his third game with us against Juventus U23 he saved a penalty. Leeds made us wait to make him available to us, because they were short of a goalkeeper and wouldn't release him. I remember then that he arrived on a Monday and on the Wednesday we had a friendly. After a day and a half he was already calling everyone by name, because he had studied all his teammates without knowing anyone. That shows his outstanding professionalism,” Turotti said.