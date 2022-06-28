Leeds United have been linked with a move for Charles De Ketelaere during the summer transfer window.

But the competition for the 21-year-old is said to be intense, with the likes of AC Milan, Leicester City and Newcastle United all associated with reported interest.

The big question, however, is has the young star made a decision on his future amid all the links.

Well, that for now is up for debate but one thing is clear, he would definitely be interested in a move to the Premier League one day - and not just for footballing reasons.

Speaking in March, the Belgian told Het Laatste Nieuws: “A transfer is not necessarily this summer, even though I feel ready for a new adventure. If it can be done now, why not?

“The Premier League is the highest you can go. That intensity too. In England, you become a better player. But I want to leave everything open. My girlfriend, Jozefien, must be able to continue her studies in dentistry in a good way.”

It remains to be seen what happens around De Ketelaere this summer but here is what our lead writer at the YEP said about the midfielder earlier this month.