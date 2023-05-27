Leeds United will find out tomorrow which division they will be playing in for the 2023/24 season, but will it be the Premier League or the EFL Championship?

The relegation battle is going down to the final day of the season with any two of the Whites, Everton or Leicester City still in contention to join Southampton in going down. Sam Allardyce’s side welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road and must win that match but their fate is not in their own hands.

Here is a breakdown of what needs to happen for Leeds United to stay up, including what results they need from the matches at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium:

What are the final day fixtures?

There is very little left to play for at the top end of the table other than positioning but it really is all to play for at the bottom. Here are the ten fixtures for the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season which all kick off on Sunday, May 28 at 4:30pm (BST):

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton vs Bournemouth

Brentford vs Manchester City

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs Fulham

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Leicester City vs West Ham United

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

The matches highlighted in bold are the only ones that Leeds United need to concern themselves with. Here is how the bottom of the table looks ahead of the final day: 16th: Nottingham Forest - 37 points (GD = -30). 17th: Everton - 33 points (GD = -24)/ 18th: Leicester City - 31 points (GD = -18). 19th: Leeds United - 31 points (GD = -27). 20th: Southampton - 24 points (GD = -37).

What Leeds United need to happen to avoid relegation

First of all, Southampton are already relegated and Nottingham Forest are safe, that means that there is only one place left that secures safety (17th) and three teams are competing for it. Leeds United are, unfortunately, in the weakest position of the three.

Their main job is that they must beat Tottenham Hotspur as anything but a win means they are going down regardless of results elsewhere. A win over Spurs puts them on 34 which currently would move them up to 17th and safety. However, out of the three teams in danger it is only Everton that have their fates in their own hands.

If the Toffees win at home to Bournemouth then the results at Elland Road and the King Power simply do not matter. If they draw then Leeds can survive if they beat Spurs by three goals or more. If Leeds win by three goals and Everton draw then the two would be level on points AND goal difference so placings are then decided on goals scored and Leeds (47) have far more than Everton (33) at the moment. If Everton lose then a win by any margin means Leeds finish above them.