There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Elland Road at the moment but the Whites will know tomorrow which division they will be playing in next season.

Sam Allardyce needs to guide them to victory against Tottenham Hotspur and hope results elsewhere go their way to ensure they retain their status as a Premier League side, otherwise it will be the EFL Championship for the Yorkshire club. Regardless, there will likely be a lot of ins and outs in the transfer window and United could look to the free agent market for a bargain or two.