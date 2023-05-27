Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Nine free agents that Leeds United could sign this summer including former Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea stars - gallery

Sam Allardyce’s side need to beat Spurs tomorrow and hope Everton and Leicester City don’t win to secure their status as a Premier League side next season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 27th May 2023, 11:30 BST

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Elland Road at the moment but the Whites will know tomorrow which division they will be playing in next season.

Sam Allardyce needs to guide them to victory against Tottenham Hotspur and hope results elsewhere go their way to ensure they retain their status as a Premier League side, otherwise it will be the EFL Championship for the Yorkshire club. Regardless, there will likely be a lot of ins and outs in the transfer window and United could look to the free agent market for a bargain or two.

Here are nine players, set to become free agents this summer, that Leeds could look to snap up:

Rangers have confirmed that the former Liverpool winger is leaving Ibrox and could provide a great option out wide if he rediscovers his best form

1. Ryan Kent

Rangers have confirmed that the former Liverpool winger is leaving Ibrox and could provide a great option out wide if he rediscovers his best form

Although a move to Spanish side Villarreal is said to be ‘all but certain’ it isn’t done yet and there’s still a chance the striker could remain in England next season

2. Ben Brereton Diaz

Although a move to Spanish side Villarreal is said to be ‘all but certain’ it isn’t done yet and there’s still a chance the striker could remain in England next season

The Bournemouth midfielder has been linked with West Ham, Crystal Palace and clubs in Europe but his future is still uncertain

3. Jefferson Lerma

The Bournemouth midfielder has been linked with West Ham, Crystal Palace and clubs in Europe but his future is still uncertain

Although he never quite hit the heights of previous seasons while at Nottingham Forest, the former Man Utd man will still likely be in demand this summer

4. Jesse Lingard

Although he never quite hit the heights of previous seasons while at Nottingham Forest, the former Man Utd man will still likely be in demand this summer

