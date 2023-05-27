It will be all or nothing for Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City tomorrow with two of the three teams heading for the EFL Championship next season.

Only one can survive and Sam Allardyce will be hoping that a win for his side at home to Tottenham Hotspur will be enough to secure their Premier League status. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories circulating as the summer window takes centre stage once the on field action is over.

Manchester United are said to be keeping tabs on a Leeds United star and it is believed the Whites will have little hope of keeping a hold of the player if they are relegated from the top flight. Elsewhere, it is also being reported that the Yorkshire club will decide not to make a move for a midfielder despite having the option to do so. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Saturday. May 27:

Man Utd ‘keeping tabs’ on £35m Leeds United star

Per a report from Football Insider, Manchester United are among the teams keeping tabs on Tyler Adams and have been impressed by the players dynamism and energy in midfield. It is reported that the Whites will expect a fee above £35 million for the USA international.

The report claims that Leeds fear they have no chance of keeping hold of Tyler Adams if they are relegated from the Premier League to the EFL Championship. The Yorkshire club only signed the 24-year old from from RB Leipzig last summer for a fee worth up to £20million including add-ons.

Leeds United ‘unlikely to sign’ midfielder

Per BBC Sport’s transfer gossip column, via Italian publication Calciomercato, Leeds United are unlikely to sign Weston McKennie permanently this summer once his loan deal from Juventus expires. The article claims that United have a right to buy the United States midfielder set at €34.5 million.

