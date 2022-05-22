Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown insisted Leeds United have pulled off one of the ‘greatest escapes’ in Premier League history as Jesse Marsch’s men secured their status in the top flight with a win at Brentford.

On a tense and nervy afternoon in the capital, goals from Raphinha and Jack Harrison gave the Whites a 2-1 win over their hosts to give themselves a chance of extending their stay in the top tier into a third season.

That result coupled with relegation rivals Burnley falling to a 2-1 home defeat against Newcastle United set off wild celebrations from the travelling supporters and left Keown to laud the acheivement of Marsch and his players.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told BBC Sport: “I think it is one of the greatest escapes we have ever seen from Leeds.

Former Manchester United and England star Gary Neville believes the goal that secured Leeds United’s Premier League survival is worth £100million.

Neville spent the afternoon co-commentating on Manchester City’s title-clinching win against Aston Villa - but delivered a firm message when news of Harrison’s late goal filtered through to the Etihad, saying: “That’s a £100million goal that.”

Former England striker and BBC Match of the Day host Gary Lineker took to Twitter to give his reaction to the result.

And two former players with Leeds connections also give their thoughts via their social media outlets.

Former Whites midfielder Jody Morris praised the club’s passionate supporters and revealed his delight at seeing his former club secure survival.

He tweeted: “Nothing against any of the teams that went down but I’m pleased to see Leeds United stay up too.

“The Premier League is a better place with them in it, especially with those fans!!”